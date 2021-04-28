PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment: Get Rs 2,000 by THIS date, check your name on beneficiary list

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or PM Kisan Samman is a government scheme that gives Rs 6,000 annual subsidy to the registered beneficiary farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. According to the scheme, all small and marginal farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. This annual financial support is given to farmers having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since its inception in December 2018, the government has given seven installments to these farmers. The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country.

The government has not yet declared the date for releasing the 8th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, however, it could happen by the end of this month or anytime after May 2.

Here are the steps to check your PM-KSNY installment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check 'PM Kisan beneficiary list' – Go to Farmers’ Corner and click on the beneficiary list. Then enter your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village. After that click on Get report.

