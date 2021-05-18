PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment: Haven't received Rs 2000? Here's what you need to do

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on May 14 via video-conferencing.

However, there could be some farmers who have not got the beneficiary amount into their account. Here you need to know that the scheme amount has not been transferred in the accounts of most farmers because their documents are incomplete, there is a problem with the Aadhaar card, account number or bank account number. If something like this has happened to you too, get it rectified immediately.

If you are also one of those farmers who have not got the beneficiary amount into your account, then follow these steps.

You can now check your name via PM KISAN website and also using the mobile app. Meanwhile, for better and hassle-free access, the government has issued a series of hotline numbers, which you can use to lodge your grievances.

Lodge your grievances here if your name is missing

If you were the beneficiary of the previous installment of PM KISAN, but your name is missing this time, you can lodge your grievances on the helpline number 011-24300606.

Additionally, you can also lodge your grievances at the following numbers

PM KISAN Toll free number: 18001155266

PM KISAN Helpline number: 155261

PM KISAN landline numbers 011-23381092, 23382401

Additional PM KISAN helpline number: 0120-6025109

PM KISAN email id: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Here are the steps to check your PM-KSNY installment:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2 - Now look for 'Farmer's Corner Section' on the homepage.

Step 3 - Select the' Beneficiary Status' option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer's name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Step 4 - Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Step 5 - Then click on the 'Get data'

How to check your name in PM KISAN via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM KISAN Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

This annual financial support is given to farmers having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. Since its inception in December 2018, the government has given seven installments to these farmers. The Central government's Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country.

The seventh installment under the scheme was released on December 25, 2020.