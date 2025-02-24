Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 annually is transferred in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 to eligible farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred Rs 22,000 crore to bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers under the 19th installment of the PM Kisan scheme from Bihar''s Bhagalpur. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is an initiative by the Government of India, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The scheme is aimed at addressing the financial requirements of farmers for agricultural inputs and household needs. Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 annually is transferred in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 in 4 months, directly into the farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

How to check beneficiary status in PM Kisan Yojana

1. Go to the official website: pmkisan.gov.in.

2. Click 'Beneficiary Status' under 'Farmers Corner'

3. Enter your Aadhaar number or account number

4. Verify payment history and eligibility

With this installment, the scheme will support farmers nationwide and further reaffirm the government's commitment to rural development and agricultural prosperity. PM Modi released the 18th instalment of PM-KISAN on 5 October 2024 in Washim, Maharashtra.

READ | Delhi-NCR news: Travelling from Noida, Greater Noida to Faridabad will be easier with new Rs 122 crore bridge from...