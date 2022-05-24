PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: 11th installment by May end, check steps to complete mandatory eKYC

File Photo

We have a piece of good news for farmers who are listed under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. According to several media reports, eligible farmers will get their PM Kisan 11th installment on May 31. "The PM Kisan Deadline of eKYC for all the PM Kisanbeneficiaries has been extended till May 31, 2022," says the PM-KISAN website.

PM Kisan is a central scheme designed to offer financial aid to landholding farmer families, subject to certain exclusion criteria.

Under this scheme, all farmers holding their land are qualified to get financial help of Rs 6,000 per year. The amount is deposited directly into the bank account in 3 equal installments of Rs 2,000 every 4 months. The 11th installment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is likely to get released in April 2022.

Step-by-step process to complete the eKYC process

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the eKYC option.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Enter your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

All your details need to match for the eKYC to be successful. In case it is not, you will have to visit the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

Notably, farmers will also be able to complete the eKYC offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC). They will have to carry their Aadhar card to get their KYC verification completed.