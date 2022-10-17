PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana: PM Modi to release 12th instalment today, here’s how you can check status on mobile app

Representational Image

The 12th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be made available today, on October 17. In a statement, the ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare acknowledged. More than ten crore farmers will profit from it. The latest release is anticipated to bring the total amount transferred to beneficiaries well over Rs 2.16 trillion, according to the ministry.

PM Modi introduced the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme in 2019 to offer income support to farmers with 2-acre plots of land by distributing Rs 6,000 on a quarterly basis.

As part of the programme, farmers receive Rs 6000 in 4-month instalments of Rs 2000 each, deposited directly into their bank accounts. PM Kisan funds are credited three times in a calendar year: in Period 1 from April to July, Period 2 from August to November, and Period 3 from December to March.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Step-by-step guide to check status on mobile app