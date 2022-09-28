PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register online for Rs 3,000 monthly pension

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana is a government designed pension scheme meant for old age protection and social security of small and marginal farmers. From the age group of 18 to 40 years farmers can register themselves under this scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the programme in August 2019 to assist farmers in meeting their financial obligations in the past.
In accordance with this programme, the government guarantees a minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000 after age 60. If the pension holder passes away, the government will give the surviving spouse a family pension equal to 50% of the pension. Only the spouse is eligible to receive the family pension; anyone else is not.
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana: Eligibility
- For small and marginal farmers
- For age group of 18 to 40 years
- According to land records of the relevant State or UT, 2 hectares or less of cultivable land
- SMFs shouldn't be covered by any other mandatory social security programmes, including the National Pension System (NPS), the Employees' State Insurance Corporation programme, the Employees' Fund Organisation programme, etc.
- Those subscribing to the scheme should possess an Aadhaar card; Savings Bank Account/PM- KISAN Account.
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to do online registration for PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana
- Visit the closest Common Service Centre (CSC)
- Documents: Aadhaar Card, IFSC Code, and Savings Bank Account Number (provide passbook or cheque leave or bank statement)
- Payment for the initial contribution should be made in cash. The village-level entrepreneur should receive the donation (VLE)
- VLE will complete the online registration after authentication
- According to entry age, the system will automatically calculate the subscriber's monthly contribution.
- The VLE will create and upload the enrollment cum auto debit mandate form.
- There will be a special Kisan Pension Account Number (KPAN). A Kisan Card will also be produced.