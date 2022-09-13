PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month

PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana is a government designed pension scheme meant for old age protection and social security of small and marginal farmers. From the age group of 18 to 40 years farmers can register themselves under this scheme. They have to deposit Rs. 55 to Rs. 200 in the government account every month according to their age.

These instalments have to be paid till the age of 60 years and after that it will stop automatically. After this, the farmers registered under this scheme will be given Rs. 3000 by the government every month.

PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register for PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana

Visit the Common Service Centre and start the registration process Submit a copy of Aadhaar card and Khasra-Khatauni 2 photos and bank passbook will also be required After submitting and giving all these details the farmer’s unique pension number and pension card will be created.