Personal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

PM Kisan 21st Installment date announced: PM Modi to release next tranche of Rs 2000 on...

Under PM-Kisan, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

PM Kisan 21st Installment date announced: PM Modi to release next tranche of Rs 2000 on...
PM Kisan 21st Installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme on November 19 from Coimbatore, an official statement said. Under PM-Kisan, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

PM Kisan 21st Installment Amount

According to the statement, Rs 1,332 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of 66.62 lakh farmers in Rajasthan during the instalment release. Nationwide, around nine crore farmers are expected to receive Rs 18,000 crore under the scheme.

PM Kisan: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

  1. Visit the official PM Kisan portal: https://pmkisan.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘FARMERS CORNER’, click on ‘Beneficiary List’.
  3. Enter your state, district, sub-district, block, and village.
  4. Click ‘Get Report’ to view the list of beneficiaries in your village.

20 Instalments of PM Kisan

Since the launch of PM-Kisan, the Centre has released 20 instalments so far, transferring Rs 25,142 crore to farmers in Rajasthan. In addition, the state government has disbursed Rs 2,073 crore through four instalments under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which all PM-Kisan beneficiaries in the state receive an extra Rs 3,000 per year to provide further financial support.

