PERSONAL FINANCE

PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds on THIS date, check eligibility and other details

Farmers are advised to ensure they have completed their e-KYC and other required verifications to avoid missing the upcoming installment.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 05:37 PM IST

PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds on THIS date, check eligibility and other details

Thousands of Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the PM Kisan 20th installment of Rs 2,000 to each eligible farmer on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at an event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 

“No more waiting now! The 20th installment of PM Kisan will reach your account directly from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2, 2025. When you hear the message tone, know that the Kisan Samman amount has arrived in your account," the official PM Kisan Samman Nidhi account posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme during his visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, on February 24.  

In February 2025, the scheme's 19th installment was paid out.

 To prevent missing the next installment, farmers are urged to make sure they have finished their e-KYC and other necessary verifications.

Separately, in a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture said, “Land seeding was made mandatory along with Aadhaar-based payment and e-KYC. The benefits of the farmers, who did not complete these mandatory criteria, were stopped. As and when these farmers complete their mandatory requirements, they receive the benefits of the scheme along with their due installments, if any."

PM Kisan Yojana: Eligible Farmers

  • Farmers who own cultivable land in their names are eligible to receive benefits under the programme.
  • PM Kisan Yojana: Non-Eligible Farmers
  • Institutional landholders
  • Farmer families who are holding constitutional posts,
  • Serving or retired officers and employees of State or Central government
  • Doctors, engineers, and lawyers
  • Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10

PM Kisan Yojana: How to check the Beneficiary list

  • Visit the official website of PM-Kisan: pmkisan.gov.in 
  • Select ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.
  • After that click on ‘Beneficiary Status’
  • You can select State, District, Sub District, Block, or Village from the drop-down menu. 
  • Click on ‘Get Report’ to know your status. 

PM Kisan Yojana: How to apply 

  • Visit the official website on pmkisan.gov.in
  • Click on Farmer’s Corner.
  • Select "New Farmer Registration" and provide your Aadhaar number.
  • Fill in the required details and submit. Print it out for future reference. 
