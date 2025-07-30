PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds on THIS date, check eligibility and other details

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space
IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?
Gurmeet Choudhary dedicates his career, success to Debina Bonnerjee, reveals mantra for successful marriage: 'Usne mujhe bigadne se roka' | Exclusive
Katrina Kaif's oversized shirt sparks pregnancy rumours as she heads to Alibaug with Vicky Kaushal - Watch viral video
'I would like to play': Internet melts as baby elephant hugs man in heartwarming viral video
Aamir Khan slammed for lying about Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube release: 'Sher aaya sher aaya kab tak chalega'
US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on India from...
'Won’t be able to throw again....:' Neeraj Chopra reveals career-threatening injury that forged his mindset
THIS state declares public holiday on July 31, schools, offices to remain shut due to...; check details
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB’s Breakout to a New ATH Could Stall as Traders Shift Attention to Viral Newcomer Under $0.002
PERSONAL FINANCE
Farmers are advised to ensure they have completed their e-KYC and other required verifications to avoid missing the upcoming installment.
Thousands of Farmers are eagerly waiting for the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the PM Kisan 20th installment of Rs 2,000 to each eligible farmer on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at an event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
“No more waiting now! The 20th installment of PM Kisan will reach your account directly from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2, 2025. When you hear the message tone, know that the Kisan Samman amount has arrived in your account," the official PM Kisan Samman Nidhi account posted on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme during his visit to Bhagalpur, Bihar, on February 24.
In February 2025, the scheme's 19th installment was paid out.
To prevent missing the next installment, farmers are urged to make sure they have finished their e-KYC and other necessary verifications.
Separately, in a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture said, “Land seeding was made mandatory along with Aadhaar-based payment and e-KYC. The benefits of the farmers, who did not complete these mandatory criteria, were stopped. As and when these farmers complete their mandatory requirements, they receive the benefits of the scheme along with their due installments, if any."