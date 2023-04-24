Search icon
PM Kisan 14th instalment: Check farmers beneficiary list who will get Rs 4,000 instead of 2,000, know eligibility, why

Pm Kisan 14th instalment: Farmers receive three payments of Rs 2000 every three months through the PM Kisan Yojana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Representational Image

In the coming weeks, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) 14th instalment would be released by the central government. 

PM Narendra Modi's 2019 PM KISAN Scheme promises to give income support to all landholder farmer households across the nation with cultivable land. Farmers receive three instalments of Rs 2000 each, three times each year, as part of the PM Kisan Yojana. The government deposits a total of Rs 6000 straight into the bank accounts of qualified farmers each year. 

PM Kisan 14th instalment: Eligibility
Under the PM Kisan Yojana, the government has so far distributed 13 instalments. A few farmers are anticipated to receive Rs 4000 instalments under the PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment, while the majority would receive Rs 2000 instalments. 

Farmers who didn't earn Rs 2000 in the 13th instalment are reportedly expected to receive Rs 4,000 in the next instalment.

Why did farmers didn’t receive their 13th instalment?
Many farmers were unable to finish the verification process, and as a result, they did not receive the funds for the 13th instalment. However, a significant percentage of farmers have now finished the verification process. Instead of getting Rs 2000, these farmers would now receive Rs 4000.

PM Kisan 14th Installment: How to check the Beneficiary List of 2023?

  • Visit the official website- pmkisan.gov.in
  • On the home screen, click the ‘Beneficiary List’ button. 
  • Select your state, district, sub-district, block and village. 
  • Now you can see the Beneficiary List of your area on the screen. 
  • Find your name and know if you are eligible or not.

