PM KISAN 11th installment latest update: Last date extended for eKYC, step-by-step guide

Good news! for farmers who are listed under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The Central government has extended the date of completing (last date) compulsory eKYC from March 31, 2022, to May 22, 2022.

A flash on the PM Kisan website read, "Deadline of eKYC for all the PM-KISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 22nd May 2022." eKYC is mandatory for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, small and marginal farmer families in the country are given financial assistance of Rs 6,000. Coupled with the Digital India initiative, the government transfers Rs 2,000 eligible farmers. The financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is released to the eligible farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months, i.e. April-July, August-November and December-March. The scheme is linked with the Aadhaar details of the farmers. The database contains the details of farmers and all members of the families, whose names appear in the land records.

Here is a step-by-step process to complete the eKYC process

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan's official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the eKYC option available on the right side.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Enter your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

All your details need to match for the eKYC to be successful. In case it is not, you will have to visit the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

Notably, farmers will also be able to complete the eKYC offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) and showing their Aadhar card to get their KYC verification completed.