PM Kisan 10th installment money to arrive in accounts on TOMORROW? How to check your name on beneficiary list

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or the PM Kisan scheme is one of the most popular schemes introduced by the Central government under which farmers and their families, with landholdings, receive financial support from the government. The government is all set to release the 10th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana soon and most likely tomorrow, January 1. So, if you want to avail of the 10th installment then it is important to check the beneficiary list on the official PM Kisan website.

All the farmers that come under the PM Kisan scheme are eligible to receive Rs 6000 per year from the government, in three installments of Rs 2000 each.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Here is a step-by-step process to check the beneficiary list

Step 1: Visit the official website - pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, go to the 'Farmers Corner'

Step 3: In the 'Farmers Corner', click on 'Beneficiary Status'

Step 4: Enter any one of the details - Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number, or your registered mobile number

Step 5: Now click on 'Get Data' option and you will be able to view the beneficiary list.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Steps to check the name of the beneficiary

Step 1: Visit the PM Kisan Portal - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on 'Beneficiary List'.

Step 3: Now, select your state, district, sub-district, block, village and click on 'Get Report'.

Step 4: The list will now appear.

Notably, on the official website, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is described as, "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PIV-KISAN) is a new Central Sector Scheme to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the Scheme, the entire financial liability towards the transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries will be borne by the Government of India."