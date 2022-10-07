PM Jan Dhan Yojana: How to receive benefits of up to Rs. 1.30 lakh

Representational Image

The Modi administration introduced the PM Jan Dhan Yojana in 2014 to link remote individuals with the banking system. The scheme has many advantages, including access to banking services. A total of 46.95 crore individuals have opened accounts as of yet. Let's go over the entire procedure, including how, where, and when you can take advantage of the services provided by the Indian government.

Account holders who participate in the programme are eligible for both accident insurance and general insurance. Accidental insurance worth Rs. 1,000,000 and general insurance worth Rs. 30,000 are both covered by the account. In total the account holder receives 1.30 lakh rupees.

Jandhan Account Benefits:

Interest will be paid on the amount that the account holder deposited.

You will receive a Rs. 1 lakh accident insurance policy.

There are no restrictions on keeping a minimum balance.

A 10,000 rupee overdraft is available.

You will receive a Rupay card for use at stores and at ATMs.

Customers will profit from general insurance.

Jandhan accounts are government accounts that can be opened with no money in them.

How to open a Jandhan Account?