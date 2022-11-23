Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Government plans to give Rs 10,000 to account holders, apply soon

Owners of Jan Dhan accounts are eligible to get 10,000 rupees from the government, but you must apply at your branch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Government plans to give Rs 10,000 to account holders, apply soon
PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Government plans to give Rs 10,000 to account holders, apply soon
In the country, over 47 crore accounts have been opened through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, however many millions of individuals are unaware of the initiatives that are available on these accounts. The government is giving holders of Jan Dhan accounts 10,000 rupees, but you must apply in your branch. There are other advantages to this account in addition to this, such as the availability of insurance up to Rs 1 lakh 30 000. If you are unaware of these programmes, find out right away and apply for 10,000 rupees.
 
Let us inform you that several types of benefits are given under the Jan Dhan account to the account holders. The first advantage is that account holder does not have to maintain a minimum balance in their account. In addition, a Rupay debit card is provided, and you can apply to the bank for an overdraft of Rs 10,000 on this account if you would like. For this, you have to contact your bank branch. (Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Massive news on 18-month DA arrears, central government employees may soon get up to Rs 2 lakh)
 
The government offers Jan Dhan account holders a number of benefits, including a 1 lakh rupee accident insurance policy. Additionally, a 30-thousand-rupee life insurance policy is offered. A Rs. 1 lakh insurance cover is provided to the account holder's family in the event of accidental death. On the other hand, an insurance cover amount of Rs 30,000 is provided if death occurs under normal circumstances.
 
You can still open this account if you want to benefit from these programmes but have not yet opened a Jan Dhan account.  For this, you must have an Aadhar card and PAN card.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn attend producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash
Ayushman Bharat: OPD registration becomes super-fast in Delhi hospitals via QR code, how does it work
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.