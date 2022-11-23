Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:11 AM IST
PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Government plans to give Rs 10,000 to account holders, apply soon
In the country, over 47 crore accounts have been opened through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, however many millions of individuals are unaware of the initiatives that are available on these accounts. The government is giving holders of Jan Dhan accounts 10,000 rupees, but you must apply in your branch. There are other advantages to this account in addition to this, such as the availability of insurance up to Rs 1 lakh 30 000. If you are unaware of these programmes, find out right away and apply for 10,000 rupees.
The government offers Jan Dhan account holders a number of benefits, including a 1 lakh rupee accident insurance policy. Additionally, a 30-thousand-rupee life insurance policy is offered. A Rs. 1 lakh insurance cover is provided to the account holder's family in the event of accidental death. On the other hand, an insurance cover amount of Rs 30,000 is provided if death occurs under normal circumstances.
You can still open this account if you want to benefit from these programmes but have not yet opened a Jan Dhan account. For this, you must have an Aadhar card and PAN card.