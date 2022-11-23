PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Government plans to give Rs 10,000 to account holders, apply soon

In the country, over 47 crore accounts have been opened through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, however many millions of individuals are unaware of the initiatives that are available on these accounts. The government is giving holders of Jan Dhan accounts 10,000 rupees, but you must apply in your branch. There are other advantages to this account in addition to this, such as the availability of insurance up to Rs 1 lakh 30 000. If you are unaware of these programmes, find out right away and apply for 10,000 rupees.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Massive news on 18-month DA arrears, central government employees may soon get up to Rs 2 lakh) Let us inform you that several types of benefits are given under the Jan Dhan account to the account holders. The first advantage is that account holder does not have to maintain a minimum balance in their account. In addition, a Rupay debit card is provided, and you can apply to the bank for an overdraft of Rs 10,000 on this account if you would like. For this, you have to contact your bank branch. (

The government offers Jan Dhan account holders a number of benefits, including a 1 lakh rupee accident insurance policy. Additionally, a 30-thousand-rupee life insurance policy is offered. A Rs. 1 lakh insurance cover is provided to the account holder's family in the event of accidental death. On the other hand, an insurance cover amount of Rs 30,000 is provided if death occurs under normal circumstances.