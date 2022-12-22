Search icon
PM Jan Dhan Yojana: All you need to know about the government scheme, its benefits, eligibility

PM Jan Dhan Yojana: The government is giving holders of Jan Dhan accounts Rs 10,000.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

File photo

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana was launched by the Modi administration in 2014 to connect people living in remote areas with the banking system. There are many benefits to the scheme, including having access to banking services.

A citizen of India who does not currently have any other accounts may open a basic savings bank deposit account under the scheme at any bank branch or Business Correspondent outlet. Over 47 crore accounts have been opened through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, according to consolidated data (PMJDY).

Holders of Jan Dhan accounts will receive 10,000 rupees from the government. In addition, there are several other advantages such as the availability of insurance up to Rs 1 lakh 30 000. If you are unaware of these programmes, find out right away and apply for 10,000 rupees.

Types of benefits under Jan Dhan Yojana: 

  • The first advantage is that account holder does not have to maintain a minimum balance in their account. 
  • A Rupay debit card is provided, and you can apply to the bank for an overdraft of Rs 10,000 on this account if you would like. For this, you have to contact your bank branch. 
  • In the event of an accident death, the account holder's family will receive Rs. 1 lakh in insurance coverage. On the other hand, if death occurs under normal circumstances, a cover amount of Rs 30,000 is offered.
  • The PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.

Documents required:

  • Aadhar card
  • PAN card 
  • Driving Licence
  • Voter Id
  • Passport
  • NREGA issued a job card signed by a Gazetted officer 

How to apply:

An individual can get the application form available on the official website of any bank. Minors above the age of 10 years can open a savings account in a bank branch. The account opening form of the scheme is available in both English and Hindi formats on the official site of PMJDY - https://www.pmjdy.gov.in/account

