Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India

PERSONAL FINANCE
On October 12, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 121,650 for 24K gold and Rs 111,513 for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 146,890 per kilogram. These prices are influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.
On October 12, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver continue to be a significant part of Indian culture and economy, especially in the context of festivals, weddings, and as a form of investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices:
As of today, gold prices in India have shown slight increases due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 121,650 per 10 grams, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 111,513 per 10 grams.
Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and the domestic demand for jewellery, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors, and major festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali typically result in higher demand for gold, driving up prices.
On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 146,890 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 135,873 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.
The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1,463.80 per 10 gms.
As of October 12, 2025, gold and silver prices in India reflect global and local economic conditions. For anyone looking to buy or invest in these metals, it’s important to stay updated on price trends and to be aware of seasonal price fluctuations. Checking with local jewellers or using reliable financial apps can help you track the most accurate prices for gold and silver in real-time.
For those planning to invest or purchase, understanding how market forces shape prices will ensure you make informed decisions, whether it's buying gold for a wedding or silver as a long-term investment.