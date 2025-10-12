Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Babil Khan returns to Instagram after six months detox, opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic': 'I was crying out for help'

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India

Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh day before Gaza ceasefire summit

'I do feel very unsafe living in my own house': Sangeeta Bijlani on robbery at her bungalow, requests police to...

Delhi-NCR Residents ALERT: National capital's air quality to soon reach 'poor' category due to..., IMD predicts...

Pakistan's BIG statement on India-Afghanistan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'

12 Pakistani soldiers killed in border clashes with Afghan forces: 'If they violate...'

Filmfare Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies bags 12 trophies, Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor award with...; full winners list

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt without any coaching, but did not became IAS officer due to...

Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold, Silver prices in India

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt without any coaching, but did not became IAS officer due to...

Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam at 21, secured AIR 13 in her 1st attempt...

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomePersonal Finance

PERSONAL FINANCE

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India

On October 12, 2025, gold prices in India range from Rs 121,650 for 24K gold and Rs 111,513 for 22K gold. Silver is priced at Rs 146,890 per kilogram. These prices are influenced by global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 07:58 AM IST

Planning to buy gold this Dhanteras? Check today’s Gold and Silver prices in India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On October 12, 2025, the prices of gold and silver in India remain influenced by global trends, local demand, and fluctuating currency rates. Precious metals like gold and silver continue to be a significant part of Indian culture and economy, especially in the context of festivals, weddings, and as a form of investment. Here’s a breakdown of the current gold and silver prices:

Gold Prices on October 12, 2025:

As of today, gold prices in India have shown slight increases due to global demand and inflationary pressures. The price of 24K gold (also referred to as 999 pure gold) is priced at Rs 121,650 per 10 grams, while 22K gold (which contains 91.67% pure gold, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at Rs 111,513 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are affected by several factors, including the international price of gold, the U.S. Dollar exchange rate, and the domestic demand for jewellery, especially ahead of the festive season. Indian consumers often see price fluctuations based on these factors, and major festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali typically result in higher demand for gold, driving up prices.

Gold prices in Delhi today

  • 24 Karat Gold: The purest form of gold, 24 Karat gold, is priced around Rs 1,23,873 for 10 grams in Delhi. It contains 99.9% pure gold and is typically used for investment purposes.
  • 22 Karat Gold: With a purity of 91.6%, 22 Karat gold is priced at approximately Rs 1,13,563 for 10 grams. This is the standard for making jewellery due to its balance of purity and durability

Silver Prices on October 12, 2025:

On this date, the price of silver in India is trading at approximately Rs 146,890 per kilogram, and the rate of Silver 925 (also known as Silver sterling) is at Rs 135,873 per kilogram. Silver, while generally less expensive than gold, is also a favoured metal for both investment and use in jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are more common than gold. Much like gold, silver prices are influenced by global markets, with industrial demand playing a significant role in price fluctuations.

Silver price in Delhi

 The current price of Silver 999 in Delhi is Rs 1,463.80 per 10 gms.

Factors Affecting Gold and Silver Prices:

  1. International Market Trends: Both gold and silver are global commodities, meaning their prices are determined by worldwide supply and demand. Prices tend to rise when international geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, or inflation concerns are high.
  2. Currency Movements: The exchange rate of the Indian Rupee (INR) against the U.S. Dollar is another crucial factor. A weaker rupee tends to make gold and silver more expensive in India.
  3. Domestic Festivals and Demand: India is one of the largest consumers of gold in the world. Festivals and wedding seasons can significantly increase demand, driving prices up.
  4. Central Bank Policies: The Reserve Bank of India’s decisions regarding interest rates, inflation control, and foreign exchange reserves can influence the cost of precious metals.

As of October 12, 2025, gold and silver prices in India reflect global and local economic conditions. For anyone looking to buy or invest in these metals, it’s important to stay updated on price trends and to be aware of seasonal price fluctuations. Checking with local jewellers or using reliable financial apps can help you track the most accurate prices for gold and silver in real-time.

For those planning to invest or purchase, understanding how market forces shape prices will ensure you make informed decisions, whether it's buying gold for a wedding or silver as a long-term investment.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper, Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral
L, L, L, L, L, L, W: Shubman Gill wins first-ever Toss as Test skipper
Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained roads in world
Singapore to Japan: Top 10 countries with most efficient, safe, well-maintained
Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 2025 victory? Know here
Why is Nobel Peace Prize awarded? What will Maria Corina Machado win for her 202
IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route, timings; Delhi to Hanoi to resume...
IndiGo resumes Delhi-China's Guangzhou flight from November 10, check new route
Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not allow...'
Taliban's BIG statement on ties with India: 'India a close friend, will not...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE