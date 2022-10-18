PhonePe Golden Days Campaign: Offers on gold, silver for Dhanteras 2022; know how to buy gold online

India's top fintech platform, PhonePe, made enticing incentives on users' purchases of gold and silver as part of the Golden Days campaign as Dhanteras approaches. Users of PhonePe can take advantage of the Dhanteras promotions and receive a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 on purchases of gold and Rs 500 on purchases of silver.

Who Qualifies for the Cashback Offer?

Customers are eligible for the cashback offer if they make their Gold or Silver purchases between September 26 and October 26, 2022. The business stated in a statement that Dhanteras is an auspicious time to buy gold and silver, PhonePe is offering enticing discounts for its consumers for gold and silver purchases of Rs 1,000 or more on the app.

Get your gold/silver at your Doorstep:

According to PhonePe, clients can purchase 24K gold and silver on the site that is 99.99 per cent pure. Additionally, buyers can select insured doorstep delivery for precious gold and silver coins and bars. A certified 24K gold bar that is digitally acquired for accumulation has no making fees and is kept in a free, protected, bank-grade gold locker.

How to Buy Gold on PhonePe, step-by-step guide:

Step: 1 Choose the wealth icon at the bottom of the PhonePe site.

Step: 2 Next, select the Gold/Silver icon following your preferred method of payment.

Step: 3 Select 'Start Accumulating' or 'Buy More Gold' from the options. If you'd rather buy and have your coin delivered to your door, you can also click on any of the Gold or Silver coins below.

Step: 4 Enter the desired amount and press 'Proceed'.

Step: 5 Finally, press 'Proceed to Pay' to finish the transaction.

