7th Pay Commission latest news: Central government employees to get Rs 30,000 apart from salary, conditions apply

(Image Source: Pixabay)

7th Pay Commission latest news: Here is some good news for Central government employees. The government has decided to increased the incentive amount up to 5 times for the employees who have achieved higher degrees while pursuing their job.

The incentive amount for the employees who have acquired higher degree like Ph D has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has amended the 20-year-old rules to increase the incentive amount for employees to achieve higher degrees.

What was the old rule?

Under the old rules, till now, employees who achieved higher degrees during the job were given a lump sum incentive of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. But, from the year 2019, this incentive amount was increased from minimum Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

According to the circular of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Rs 10,000 will be given as incentive for obtaining a degree diploma of 3 years or less. At the same time, Rs 15,000 will be given for getting a degree or diploma of more than 3 years.

Who will get Rs 30,000?

Rs 20,000 will be given for obtaining a postgraduate degree/diploma of 1 year or less.

Employees taking postgraduate degree/diploma of more than 1 year will get Rs 25,000.

Rs 30,000 will be given to those who have acquired PhD or its equivalent qualification.

Things to keep in mind?

7th Pay Commission: In the instructions of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, it has been clarified that no incentive will be given for obtaining pure academic education or higher qualification in literary subjects.

The degree/diploma acquired by the employee should be related to the post of the employee or related to the work to be done in his next post. It states that there should be a direct relationship between competency and work. Let us tell you, these changes are effective from the year 2019.