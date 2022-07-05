PF update: EPFO to credit interest for 2021-22 on this date, know how to check the balance

File image

Seven crore subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) are likely to get their PF interest amount for the fiscal year 2021-22 in July 2022.

The FY21 EPF interest rate was credited in December 2021. However, according to a Zee News Hindi report, interest money for FY 22 can be transferred to the PF accounts till July 15.

The EPFO, a retirement fund, decreased the interest rate on deposits to 8.1 percent for FY22, down from 8.5 percent the previous year. This is the lowest rate of interest since 1977-78 when it was at 8%.

Here's how you can check your PF balance

1. Check PF balance via SMS

EPFO members having a universal account number (UAN) and registered on the EPFO portal, can check the balance by sending an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

2. Check PF balance via missed call

Registered users can give a missed call to 011-22901406 after which they will get an SMS with details of the PF account balance.

3. Check PF balance via UMANG app

You can also access your PF passbook on the UMANG app after logging in with your UAN and OTP.

4. Check PF balance via EPFO website

1) Go to the EPFO's official website.

2) Now, go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and click on 'For Employees'.

3) On the new page, click on 'Member Passbook'.

4) You will be asked to enter your UAN and password.

5) Once you log in, your passbook showing both your and your employer’s contribution and the interest earned thereof will come up.

READ | Restaurants barred from imposing service charge: What customers should know