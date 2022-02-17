PF Alert! Want your EPFO account to be safe? Follow these rules

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued an alert to all account holders and have urged them to not share their information like their account number, passwords, safe on social media or other individuals.

The notification was issued to keep the account holders safe from falling prey to any fraudsters who can use the money for their benefit.

Account-holders should know that EPFO ​​never asks for Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank details from its members. If someone asks for information on the phone or social media, be careful and do not reply to such people, instead report them immediately to the nearest police station.

EPFO took to Twitter to share this information. The tweet said, "Never ask its members to share personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over the phone or social media." The tweet further said that the EPFO ​​never asks to deposit any amount through WhatsApp, social media etc.

Never share this information to keep your account safe:

- PAN number

- Aadhaar number

- UAN

- PF account number

Mostly, these frauds are seen when a person leaves one company to join another. If this happens to you, then you should immediately report to the police station with all the details.