PF account holders beware! Avoid THESE mistakes or you can lose all your money

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued an alert for all its PF account holders and has warned them about potential online frauds. EPFO has asked the account holders to be careful of the fraudsters and has shared a post on social media about it as well.

EPFO has warned its members against sharing any of their personal information, even if someone says that they are a representative of the organisation. EPFO further revealed that it never requests subscribers to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, bank account, or OTP over the phone or on social media.

The tweet read, "#EPFO never asks its members to share their personal details like Aadhaar, PAN, UAN, Bank Account or OTP over the phone or on social media."

Here is what you can do if you get a call or text to share UAN, Aadhaar or PAN number or to Transfer Money

If you receive any such calls, where representatives are claiming to be officials from EPFO, you should immediately get in touch with the organisation.

You can reach out to them on EPFO's official website -www.epfindia.gov.in. You can also connect with them via social media platforms like Twitter.

How to keep your PAN, Aadhaar, and Documents safe

To keep all your documents safe from scammers, EPFO members can keep them on DigiLocker.

Step 1: Sign up for DigiLocker with your mobile or Aadhaar number

Step 2: Once signed up, your mobile number or 12 digits Aadhaar number will be authenticated via OTP

Step 3: Next, set your security PIN for two-factor authentication.

Step 4: Go to 'Upload Documents' and then you can then upload the records that you want to keep in DigiLocker.

Step 5: Documents can be uploaded in - PDF, JPEG, and PNG format.

Step 6: A maximum of 10 MB files will be allowed to upload on DigiLocker.