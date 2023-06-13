PF-Aadhaar scam: CBI arrests gang for Rs 1.83 crore PF account fraud using Aadhaar details

In a shocking case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a gang involved in siphoning off money from others' Provident Fund (PF) accounts by manipulating Aadhaar Card details. The incident raises concerns about the security of PF accounts and calls for increased vigilance to prevent such fraudulent activities.

Gang exploited unlinked EPF-Aadhaar accounts:

According to CBI officials, the arrested person, Priyanshu Kumar, along with his associates targeted individuals who had not linked their EPF accounts with Aadhaar. By registering unique account numbers in their establishments, the gang manipulated Aadhaar details and fraudulently claimed withdrawals from genuine beneficiaries' PF accounts. The gang managed to siphon off approximately Rs 1.83 crore from 11 PF accounts through 39 fake claims.

The gang established establishments in various cities and registered the UAN (Universal Account Number) of genuine beneficiaries. They presented beneficiaries as employees of their establishments for a single day to gain control over their KYC (Know Your Customer) details. Manipulating Aadhaar information, the gang successfully withdrew funds from unsuspecting individuals' PF accounts. During the investigation, the CBI seized incriminating evidence such as documents, mobile phones, ATM cards, checkbooks, and passbooks from eight premises across Bihar, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

How to safeguard your PF accounts?

In the digital era, fraud methods continue to evolve, making awareness and proactive measures crucial. It is essential to link your PF account with Aadhaar to add an extra layer of security and make unauthorized claims difficult. Regularly monitoring your PF account and promptly reporting any suspicious activity to the EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organization) can help prevent potential disturbances and fraudulent transactions.

