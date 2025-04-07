The change will come into force on 8th April 2025. Petrol currently costs Rs 94.77 a lire in Delhi and Rs 87.67 is the price for a litre of diesel.

Petrol and diesel price: The central government has raised the excise duty by Rs 2 each on petrol and diesel, according to an official order. The excise duty on petrol has been increased to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10, the order said. The change will come into effect on April 8, 2025. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has clarified that there will be no increase in the retail prices of petrol and diesel.

"PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of Petrol and Diesel, subsequent to the increase effected in Excise Duty Rates today," the Ministry tweeted. The increased excise duty is likely to be adjusted against the cut in petrol and diesel prices that was warranted because of a fall in international oil prices. Petrol currently costs Rs 94.77 a lire in Delhi and Rs 87.67 is the price for a litre of diesel.

While any change in taxes is normally passed on to consumers, there will be no change in retail selling price of petrol and diesel as the excise hike will be set off against the reduction in retail prices that was warranted from fall in international oil prices. This comes as international oil prices have slumped to their lowest since April 2021 as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China stoked fears of a recession that could cut oil demand.

Brent futures lost USD 2.43, or 3.7 per cent, to USD 63.15 a barrel on Monday while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down USD 2.42, or 3.9 per cent, at USD 59.57. India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. The Modi government during its 11-year rule hiked excise duty whenever international oil prices fell. The government had between November 2014 and January 2016, raised excise duty on petrol and diesel on nine occasions to take away gains arising from plummeting global oil prices. In all, duty on petrol rate was hiked Rs 11.77 per litre and that on diesel by 13.47 a litre in those 15 months that helped government's excise mop-up more than double to Rs 2,42,000 crore in 2016-17, from Rs 99,000 crore in 2014-15.

