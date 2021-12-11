Petrol, diesel rates today: Fuel prices remain unchanged - Check city wise rates

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday, December 11 across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai. After a reduction of Rs 10 and Rs 5 in the excise duty of petrol and diesel by the government, the fuel rates have been constant for almost one and a half months now.

In addition to this several state governments also slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Delhi was the latest state to reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel. The cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by the Central government and subsequent cut in VAT by state governments came as a relief to the common man.

Fuel prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and the cost of transportation. India's fuel consumption fell in November after scaling a seven-month peak last month, government data showed on Thursday. India is the world's third-biggest oil consumer.

Citywise petrol and diesel rates

The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.41 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata, one litre of petrol stands at Rs 104.67 and that of diesel stands at Rs 89.79 per litre.

The price of one litre of petrol in Chennai costs Rs 101.40 and that of diesel costs Rs 91.43 per litre.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at Rs 100.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.01 per litre, respectively.

In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at Rs 108.20 and diesel costs Rs 94.62 for one litre.