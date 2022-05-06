Petrol, diesel rate May 6: Brent crude above USD 110, fuel prices to increase?

(Image Source: Reuters)

In the midst of costly crude oil in the global market, government oil companies have issued new rates of petrol and diesel on Friday. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros and major cities of the country including Delhi, Mumbai.

In fact, the Chief Economic Advisor had said in a statement last month that as long as the price of crude is less than USD 110 per barrel, the prices of petrol and diesel will not increase. If the price of crude oil remains above USD 110, then the government, oil companies and consumers will have to bear the burden together.

In such a situation, after the price of Brent crude reached above USD 110 in the global market today, the possibility of petrol and diesel becoming expensive again has increased.

Petrol and diesel prices in four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per litre

Citywise petrol-diesel price

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per litre.

New rates are released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check latest price?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.