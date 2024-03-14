Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars
Personal Finance
New prices would be effective from March 15, 6 am.
Prashant Tamta
Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 09:36 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Centre has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel across the country by Rs 2. New prices would be effective from March 15, 6 am.
