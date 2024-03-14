Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

New prices would be effective from March 15, 6 am.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Centre has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel across the country by Rs 2. New prices would be effective from March 15, 6 am.

