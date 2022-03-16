Petrol, diesel prices on March 16: Check today’s fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

The petrol and diesel prices across all the major cities in India remained unchanged as compared to yesterday on Wednesday, March 16. The fuel prices are the same as yesterday in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Petrol remains the most expensive in Mumbai, expected to cross the Rs 110 mark soon, while the petrol prices in Delhi remained steady at a little over Rs 95, making it the only metropolitan city with petrol price less than Rs 100.

In Chennai and Kolkata, the price of petrol remained unchanged, at Rs 101.40 and Rs 104.67 respectively. Check out the prices of petrol and diesel in all the major cities here-

Petrol, Diesel prices today: City-wise rates

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and Diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Bengaluru - Petrol Rs 100.58 and Diesel Rs 85.01 per litre

The petrol and diesel rates are revised each day at 6 am in the morning, depending on the price of crude oil globally and international market fluctuations. The rates are notified by government and state-owned oil companies each day.

The fuel prices across the world are expected to rise soon as the Russia-Ukraine crisis has had a major impact on the supply of crude oil globally, leading to a rise in its price. Further, many experts had also said that the fuel rates in India will go up after the elections in five major states come to an end.

It must be known that the actual price of oil is not very high but after adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.