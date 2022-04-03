Headlines

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 12th time in 14 days; CNG sees 3rd increase in a week

The price of petrol and diesel change every day at 6 am. The new rates will be applicable from 6 am on April 4.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 03, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Government oil companies have increased the price of petrol and diesel for the 12th time in 14 days on Sunday. Both petrol and diesel have witnessed a hike of 40 paise per litre. With this, the price of fuel has increased by Rs 8.40 per litre by undergoing a total of 12 hikes in the past 14 days.

Notably, the price of CNG has also been increased by 80 paise per kg. With this hike, CNG would be available for Rs 61.61 pr kg in Delhi. This comes after the price of CNG was increased by Rs 2.40 per kg by undergoing three hikes within a week.

The price of petrol and diesel change every day at 6 am. The new rates will be applicable from 6 am on April 4.

Also, READ: Rajasthan communal violence: Over a dozen arrested, SIT formed to probe incident

The price of petrol and diesel becomes double of the original price after adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and several other things to it. This is the main cause of high cost of petrol and diesel.

Here’s how to check today’s latest rates

You can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel via SMS.

Indian Oil customers can get all information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

Notably, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.

 

