Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by Rs 2.40 in 4 days - This state has highest price

State-owned oil marketing companies raised petrol and diesel prices by 80 paise again on Friday after a one day gap. After no increase in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country for about 137 days, these prices were revised for the very first time on Tuesday.

An increase of 80 paise each was done by OMCs on March 22 and March 23. After this, March 24 was a relief day as oil companies did not increase the price of fuel. With these increases since Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 2.40 a litre.

In New Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 97.81 per litre against Rs 97.01 and diesel Rs 89.07 per litre after the price revision. In the financial capital Mumbai, prices were hiked to Rs 112.51 per litre for petrol and diesel to Rs 96.07 per litre. In Chennai, prices went up by 76 paise to Rs 103.67. In Kolkata, rates hiked to Rs 107.18 from Rs 106.34 (84 paise hike).

137 days no increase in fuel rates

Government oil marketing companies can change the price of petrol and diesel daily based on the prices of crude oil released internationally. These include oil companies Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Let us inform that during the recently held assembly elections in five states, there was no increase in the prices of petrol and diesel for 137 days.

Crude oil price increased by 45%

In the international market, an increase of about 45% was registered in the prices of crude oil within these 137 days. At the same time, due to not increasing the price of petrol and diesel in India, the oil companies had to face a huge loss of about Rs 19,000 crores.

According to a media report, to compensate for this loss, oil companies will now gradually increase the prices.

Price after the increase

New Delhi - Petrol costs Rs 97.81 per litre and diesel Rs 89.07 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol costs Rs 112.51 per litre and diesel Rs 96.07 per litre

Chennai - Petrol costs Rs 103.67 per litre and diesel Rs 93.71 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol costs Rs 107.18 per litre and diesel Rs 92.22 per litre

Bhopal - Petrol costs Rs 109.85 per litre and diesel Rs 93.35 per litre

Ranchi - Petrol costs Rs 100.96 per litre and diesel Rs 94.08 per litre

Bengaluru - Petrol costs Rs 103.11 per litre and diesel Rs 87.37 per litre

Patna - Petrol costs Rs 108.37 per litre and diesel Rs 93.49 per litre

Chndigarh - Petrol costs Rs 96.59 per litre and diesel Rs 83.12 per litre