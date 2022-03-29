Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, 8th hike in 9 days: Check new rates in your city

Government oil companies hiked the price of petrol and diesel for the eighth time in 9 days on Tuesday evening in all major cities including the four metros of the country.

However, the new rates will be applicable from Wednesday morning, at 6 am. The price of both petrol and diesel has been increased by 80 paise per litre.

This will be the 8th hike in 9 days. Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi will be Rs 101.01 and diesel Rs 92.27 per litre on March 30.

Earlier, the petrol price crossed Rs 100 on Tuesday across major cities in India including Delhi.

Since March 22, the rates of both petrol and diesel have increased by nearly Rs 5.60 per litre.

The fuel prices remained unchanged for 137 days from November 4, 2021, until last Tuesday when they were hiked.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 101.01 and Diesel Rs 92.27 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 115.84 and Diesel Rs 100.05 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 106.74 and Diesel Rs 96.80 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 110.48 and Diesel Rs 95.42 per litre

Citywise fuel rates

Petrol in Noida will become Rs 101.08 and diesel Rs 92.62 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow will become Rs 100.86 and diesel Rs 92.42 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair will become Rs 87.80 and diesel Rs 82.09 per litre.

In Patna, petrol will become Rs 111.65 and diesel Rs 96.68 per litre.

New rates are released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.