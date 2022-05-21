What will be the prices of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai after Modi government's excise cut?

File photo

The central excise duty on petrol has been cut by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel, it has been cut by Rs 6 per litre, Union Finance Minister announced on Saturday. After this decision, the price of petrol will be reduced by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.

Prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady for more than 40 days now. Currently, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 105.41 a litre and diesel Rs 96.67 a litre.

While in Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively.

READ | Two-wheeler riders wearing helmet can be fined Rs 2,000: Know why

New rates after reduction of central excise duty

Delhi – petrol price: Rs 95.91 per litre; diesel price: 89.67 per litre

Mumbai – petrol price: Rs 111.01 per litre; diesel price: Rs 97.77 per litre

New rates are released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check the latest price?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.

READ | CNG price to go up by Rs 2 in THESE cities from May 21, check details inside