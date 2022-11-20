Petrol, diesel price on November 20: Check new rates in Noida, Gurugram, Patna and more

The government oil firms on Sunday announced the pricing for petrol and diesel. The cost of petrol and diesel has not changed. Major metro cities have seen no change in prices and have maintained their current levels. However, due to the cost of transportation and other factors, there have been slight variations in the price of petrol and diesel in several places.

Prices of petrol and diesel remain unchanged in these metro cities:

Petrol is available in Delhi for Rs 96.72 per litre and one litre of diesel for Rs 89.62.

One litre of petrol is being sold in Kolkata for Rs 106.03 and diesel for Rs 92.76 per litre.

One litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol is available in Chennai for Rs 102.63 per litre and one litre of diesel for Rs 94.24.

Petrol-diesel prices changed today in these cities:

In Lucknow, one litre of petrol is being sold for Rs 96.44 and diesel for Rs 89.64 per litre.

One litre of petrol is available in Patna for Rs 107.24 and diesel for Rs 94.04 per litre.

Petrol is available in Jaipur for Rs 108.62 per litre and one litre of diesel for Rs 93.85.

Petrol in Noida costs Rs 97.00 and diesel costs Rs 90.14 per litre.

One litre of petrol is available in Gurugram for Rs 96.77 and diesel for Rs 89.65.

Know how to check the price of petrol and diesel in your city:

You can easily check the price of petrol and diesel in your city through just one SMS. According to IndianOil's website, you need to send an SMS by typing RSP<space>dealer code to 9224992249. Apart from this, you can also download the IndianOil One app to know the price of petrol and diesel from your nearest petrol pump.