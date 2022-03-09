Petrol, diesel price March 9: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Government oil companies have changed the prices of petrol and diesel in many cities on Wednesday, March 9. Oil prices have changed only in Chennai out of the four metropolitan cities of the country, while the rates have also changed in many state capitals.

After the crude oil crosses USD 130 per barrel in the global market, companies are also under pressure to increase the prices. However, the oil companies have not made any major changes in their rates as of now. On Wednesday, the rates of petrol and diesel changed in Noida, Lucknow, Patna and Gurugram.

There has been no change in fuel rates in metros cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata except Chennai. The prices here have been stable for almost four months. Still the highest price of petrol is in Mumbai which is around Rs 110 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Citywise fuel rates

Gurugram - Petrol Rs 95.59 and Diesel Rs 86.81 per litre

Noida - Petrol Rs 95.73 and Diesel Rs 87.21 per litre

Lucknow - Petrol Rs 95.28 and Diesel Rs 86.80 per litre

Patna - Petrol Rs 105.90 and Diesel Rs 91.09 per litre

New rates issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am in the morning. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

How to check rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.