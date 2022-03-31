Petrol, diesel price March 31: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices were raised yet again across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The government oil companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise each in all major cities including the four metros of the country.

After the hike, the rate of petrol in Delhi is now surged to Rs 101.81 a litre, while diesel is selling at Rs 93.07.

Whereas, in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 116.68, while diesel costs Rs 100.90.

This is the ninth hike in fuel prices in a span of 10 days as daily price revisions resumed after a gap of a record 137 days (since Nov 4, 2021) on March 22, 2022.

So far, the rates of both petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 6.40 per litre in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 101.81 and Diesel Rs 93.07 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 116.68 and Diesel Rs 100.90 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 107.49 and Diesel Rs 97.56 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 111.32 and Diesel Rs 96.22 per litre

Citywise new rates

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 101.88 and diesel Rs 93.42 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 101.66 and diesel Rs 93.22 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 88.6 and diesel Rs 82.89 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 112.48 and diesel Rs 97.48 per litre.

New rates are issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am in the morning.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How you can check today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.