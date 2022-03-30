Petrol, diesel price March 30: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Government oil companies are increasing the prices of petrol and diesel to make up for their losses. On Wednesday also, the rate of petrol has increased by 80-85 paise per litre and diesel by 70-75 paise per litre. Government oil companies have today increased the prices of petrol and diesel in all major cities including the four metros of the country.

Petrol in Delhi has become costlier by 80 paise per litre and has crossed Rs 101. Mumbai has once again seen the maximum increase of 85 paise per litre. Diesel price in Delhi has also been increased by 80 paise per litre.

Read | Petrol, diesel price March 29: Price hike for seventh time in 8 days, check today's rate in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 101.01 and Diesel Rs 92.27 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 115.88 and Diesel Rs 100.10 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 106.69 and Diesel Rs 96.76 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 110.52 and Diesel Rs 95.42 per litre

Citywise new rates

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 101.08 and diesel Rs 92.62 per liter.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 100.86 and diesel Rs 92.42 per liter.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 87.80 and diesel Rs 82.09 per liter.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 111.68 and diesel Rs 96.68 per liter.

New rates are issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am in the morning.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How you can check today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.