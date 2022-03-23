Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre-mark again, HUGE price hike expected next week

Headlines

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Meet richest Indian self-made woman under 40, lost over Rs 8,600 crore in 1 year, net worth is…

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Meet richest Indian self-made woman under 40, lost over Rs 8,600 crore in 1 year, net worth is…

Most expensive divorces of Bollywood couples

7 famous Indian cricketers who never played 50-over ICC World Cup

AI reimagines Sholay if it was made in Hollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Wagner Group Mutiny: 36 hours and hundreds of kilometres of rebellion unfolded

DNA: Power struggle escalates in Delhi as Centre moves SC over May 11 judgment

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Woman gets hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace: Report

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre-mark again, HUGE price hike expected next week

This is the second consecutive hike in fuel prices. On Tuesday, fuel prices were hiked after a gap of a record 137 days.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 23, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Government oil companies hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise a litre on Wednesday, March 23, for the second consecutive day. 

On Tuesday also, petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country by 80 paise after a gap of a record 137 days.

After the latest price revision, petrol will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre in Delhi, while you have to pay Rs 88.27 per litre for diesel. The new hike will be applicable across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 111.67, while diesel would cost Rs 95.85 per litre.  

Petrol and diesel prices in four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 97.01 and Diesel Rs 88.27 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 111.67 and Diesel Rs 95.95 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 102.91 and Diesel Rs 92.99 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 106.34 and Diesel Rs 91.42 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices changed in these cities

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.46 and diesel Rs 87.97 per litre

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.88 and diesel Rs 88.41 per litre

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 108.74 and diesel Rs 92.33 per litre

Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 96.7 and diesel Rs 87.91 per litre

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 92.39 per litre 

New rates release every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These 6 contestants including wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia nominated for eviction this week

Greater Noida: Woman threatens female toll plaza employee, pulls her hair, incident caught on cam

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

Unexpected twist: Man's Rs 90K camera lens purchase resulted in a quinoa seed delivery!

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE