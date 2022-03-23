Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre-mark again, HUGE price hike expected next week

This is the second consecutive hike in fuel prices. On Tuesday, fuel prices were hiked after a gap of a record 137 days.

Government oil companies hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise a litre on Wednesday, March 23, for the second consecutive day.

On Tuesday also, petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country by 80 paise after a gap of a record 137 days.

After the latest price revision, petrol will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre in Delhi, while you have to pay Rs 88.27 per litre for diesel. The new hike will be applicable across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 111.67, while diesel would cost Rs 95.85 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 97.01 and Diesel Rs 88.27 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 111.67 and Diesel Rs 95.95 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 102.91 and Diesel Rs 92.99 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 106.34 and Diesel Rs 91.42 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices changed in these cities

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 96.46 and diesel Rs 87.97 per litre

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 96.88 and diesel Rs 88.41 per litre

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 108.74 and diesel Rs 92.33 per litre

Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 96.7 and diesel Rs 87.91 per litre

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 92.39 per litre

New rates release every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.