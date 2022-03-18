Petrol, diesel price March 18: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Friday. Even today, there has been no change in the four metros of the country including Delhi and Mumbai, but oil prices have changed in many smaller cities.

Government oil companies have changed the oil prices in state capitals like Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna today. However, there has been no change in petrol-diesel prices in metros for almost four months. Despite this, the most expensive petrol in Mumbai is being sold around Rs 110 per litre.

Read | Petrol, diesel price March 17: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and Diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices changed in these cities

Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 95.70 and diesel Rs 86.91 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 95.18 and diesel Rs 86.71 per litre.

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 107.32 and diesel Rs 90.94 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 106.44 and diesel Rs 91.59 per litre.

New rates issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.