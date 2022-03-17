Petrol, diesel price March 17: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Thursday. Even today, there has been no change in the petrol and diesel prices in the four metros of the country including national capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai. But oil prices have changed in many smaller cities of the country.

Government oil companies have changed the oil prices in state capitals like Lucknow, Jaipur and Patna today. In Noida, where petrol has become cheaper, in Lucknow it was selling more expensive than yesterday. Oil companies have not made any changes in petrol and diesel prices in metros for almost four months. Despite this, the most expensive petrol in Mumbai is being sold around Rs 110 per litre.

Read | Petrol, diesel price March 15: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices change in these cities

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 95.48 and diesel Rs 86.99 per litre

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 95.36 and diesel Rs 86.88 per litre

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 106.89 and diesel Rs 90.55 per litre

In Patna, petrol has become Rs 105.90 and diesel Rs 91.09 per litre

New rates released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, fuel price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.