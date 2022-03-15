Petrol, diesel price March 15: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Tuesday. Oil prices have become cheaper in many states including Uttar Pradesh, while in Patna it has become costlier by 91 paise. Even today, state-owned oil companies have not made any change in petrol and diesel prices in all four metros of the country including Delhi and Mumbai.

Despite this, the most expensive petrol is sold in Mumbai at around Rs 110 per litre. On Tuesday, oil prices came down in cities like Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur but became more expensive in Patna, the capital of Bihar.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and Diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Citywise petrol and diesel prices

Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 95.72 and diesel Rs 86.93 per litre

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 95.64 and diesel Rs 87.14 per litre

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 95.13 and diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 106.73 and diesel Rs 90.40 per litre

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 106.81 and diesel Rs 91.94 per litre

New rates are issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check the latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.