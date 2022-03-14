Petrol, diesel price March 14: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Monday. Even today there has been no change in oil prices in metro cities. State-owned oil companies have not made any change in petrol-diesel prices for more than four months in the four metros of the country including capital Delhi and financial capital Mumbai.

Despite this, petrol is costliest in Mumbai, sold for around Rs 110. Prices remained stable on Monday as well, but the rates of petrol and diesel have changed in many small cities and state capitals.

Read | Petrol, diesel price March 11: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and Diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Cheap oil in these cities of UP

Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 95.90 and diesel Rs 87.11 per litre

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 95.27 and diesel Rs 86.79 per litre

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 107.11 and diesel Rs 90.74 per litre

New rates issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.