Petrol, diesel price March 11: Check today's fuel rate in your city

After the results of the assembly elections in five states, oil companies have changed petrol and diesel prices on Friday. However, petrol-diesel prices have not been changed in metros cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. In state capitals of UP, Bihar, Rajasthan the prices have changed.

The price of petrol in Mumbai still remains the highest at around Rs 110 per litre. Crude prices are showing a decline in the global market, but the domestic market retail price has remained stable for the last four months.

Petrol and diesel prices in four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol and diesel rates changed in these cities

Petrol in Noida is Rs 95.64 per litre and diesel is Rs 87.14 per litre.

Petrol in Gurugram has become Rs 95.52 and diesel Rs 86.74 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 95.13 and diesel Rs 86.67 per litre.

Petrol in Jaipur has become Rs 108.07 and diesel Rs 91.61 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 106.44 and diesel Rs 91.59 per litre.

New rates released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.