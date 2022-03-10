Petrol, diesel price March 10: Fuel rates slashed in UP before counting of votes

Fuel rates slashed in UP before counting of votes

Ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections in five states, the government-owned oil companies have made changes in the petrol and diesel prices on Thursday. The prices of petrol and diesel have become cheaper today in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh and Noida, adjacent to Delhi, which are the most important cities in terms of election results.

There are no change in oil prices in all the four metros of the country. The price of petrol in Mumbai remains the highest around Rs 110 per litre. Despite the crude reaching USD 130 per barrel in the global market, the companies did not increase the rates of fuel.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 95.41 and Diesel Rs 86.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 109.98 and Diesel Rs 94.14 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 101.40 and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per litre

Cheap oil in cities of Uttar Pradesh

In Noida, petrol price was reduced to Rs 95.36 per litre from Rs 95.73 per litre a day earlier.

Similarly, diesel rate also came down from Rs 87.21 per litre a day ago to Rs 86.87 per litre.

In Lucknow also, the price of petrol has come down to Rs 95.14 from Rs 95.28 a day earlier.

Diesel rate in Lucknow has come down from Rs 86.80 per litre a day ago to Rs 86.68 per litre.

New rates issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am in the morning.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things, the price of petrol and diesel becomes almost double of the original price.

How to check latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily).

Indian Oil customers can get information on the latest rates by sending RSP to 9224992249 number.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) consumers can check rates by sending RSP to 9223112222.

At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.