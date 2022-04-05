Petrol, diesel price April 5: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Government oil companies have continued to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. On Tuesday also, the price of petrol and diesel has increased by 80 paise per litre. Companies can increase fuel prices till their losses are covered. Oil companies have increased the prices of both petrol and diesel by 80 paise per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Petrol is now selling at Rs 104.61 per litre in Delhi, while diesel has reached around Rs 96 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol reached Rs 119.67 while diesel is being sold for around Rs 104 a litre. Companies have increased the prices 13 times in 15 days and till now the prices have increased by Rs 9.40.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 104.61 and Diesel Rs 95.87 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 119.67 and Diesel Rs 103.92 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 110.09 and Diesel Rs 100.18 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 114.28 and Diesel Rs 99.02 per litre

Citywise fuel rates

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 104.67 and diesel Rs 96.23 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 104.45 and diesel Rs 96.03 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 90.72 and diesel Rs 85.09 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 115.40 and diesel Rs 100.267 per litre.

New rates are released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to check today's latest price

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.