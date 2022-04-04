Petrol, diesel price April 4: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Government oil companies have continued with their increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. The week on Monday started with a rise in oil prices. Companies have increased prices in all major cities of the country including metros.

Oil companies have increased the prices of both petrol and diesel by 40 paise per litre in the national capital Delhi. Petrol is now being sold in Delhi at a rate of Rs 103.81 per litre, while diesel has also crossed Rs 95 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol has reached close to Rs 119 while diesel is being sold more expensive than other cities at Rs 103 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 103.81 and Diesel Rs 95.07 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 118.83 and Diesel Rs 103.07 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 109.34 and Diesel Rs 99.42 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 113.45 and Diesel Rs 98.22 per litre

New prices in other cities

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 103.87 and diesel Rs 95.42 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 103.65 and diesel Rs 95.23 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 89.04 and diesel Rs 84.40 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 114.57 and diesel Rs 99.47 per litre.

New rates released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.