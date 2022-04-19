Petrol, diesel price April 19: Cities where fuel is selling costliest and cheapest

(Image Source: IANS)

Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel on Tuesday morning. Even today, there has been no change in oil prices in all four metros and major cities of the country including Delhi-Mumbai. The cheapest petrol in the country is being sold in Port Blair and the most expensive in Maharashtra.

According to Indian Oil, petrol is being sold in Port Blair for Rs 91.45 a litre, while in Parbhani, Maharashtra, a litre of petrol is available for Rs 123.47. Petrol price in national capital Delhi today is Rs 105.41. Oil companies had increased prices for 14 consecutive times since March 22, making petrol and diesel costlier by Rs 10.20.

Crude oil prices are rising once again, due to which it is feared that the process of increasing the prices of petrol and diesel may start again.

Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros

Delhi - Petrol Rs 105.41 and Diesel Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 120.51 and Diesel Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 110.85 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 115.12 and Diesel Rs 99.83 per litre

Citywise petrol-diesel rates

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 105.47 and diesel Rs 97.03 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 105.25 and diesel Rs 96.83 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 91.45 and diesel Rs 85.83 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 116.23 and diesel Rs 101.06 per litre.

New rates released every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am onwards. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

Here's how to know today's latest rate

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.