Petrol, diesel price April 1: Check today's fuel rate in your city

Government oil companies have given relief on Friday after a sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices. Today, there has been no change in oil prices in all four metros and major cities of the country including Delhi and Mumbai. Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol by Rs 6.40 in the last 10 days, while the prices of diesel have also increased by almost the same amount.

The price of petrol in Delhi has reached around Rs 102 per litre, while in Mumbai petrol is around Rs 117 per litre. Here diesel has also crossed the level of Rs 100. Companies have increased the price of diesel by more than 80 paise per day in the last few days.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi Petrol - Rs 101.81 and Diesel Rs 93.07 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 116.72 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per litre



Chennai - Petrol Rs 107.45 and Diesel Rs 97.52 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 111.35 and Diesel Rs 96.22 per litre

Citywise petrol and diesel rates

Petrol in Noida has become Rs 101.87 and diesel Rs 93.42 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow has become Rs 101.66 and diesel Rs 93.22 per litre.

Petrol in Port Blair has become Rs 88.35 and diesel Rs 82.67 per litre.

Petrol in Patna has become Rs 112.51 and diesel Rs 97.47 per litre.

New rates issued every morning at 6 am

Petrol and diesel prices change every day at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am in the morning. After adding excise duty, dealer commission, VAT and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price becomes almost double of the original price. This is the reason why the prices of petrol and diesel appear so high.

How to know today's latest rates?

You can also know the daily rate of petrol diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP to 9224992249 number and BPCL consumers by sending RSP to 9223112222 number. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice to the number 9222201122.