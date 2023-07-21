Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Noida, Prayagraj, Gurugram; check latest rates of your city

Oil companies updated the prices of petrol and diesel in several cities on Friday.

Oil companies updated the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday. Prices of petrol and diesel have been increased and reduced in several cities.

Fuel rates have increased in Chennai. The petrol has become costlier by 3 paise and is available at Rs 102.66 and diesel by 2 paise which is now available at Rs 94.26 respectively.

Whereas in the nation’s capital Delhi, petrol is available at Rs 96.72 and diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27. Petrol in Kolkata is priced at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Here's a list of cities where petrol and diesel got cheaper:

Noida: Petrol in Noida gt 35 paise cheaper and diesel by 32 paise, it's now available at Rs 96.65 and 89.82.

Gurugram: Petrol and diesel became cheaper by 22 and 21 paise, now available at Rs 96.89 and Rs 89.76.

Prayagraj: Petrol became cheaper by 7 paise at Rs 97.46, diesel 7 paise cheaper at Rs 90.64.

Pune: Petrol and diesel both became cheaper by 4 paise, now available at Rs 106.17 and Rs 92.68.

How to check petrol and diesel rates?

Oil companies release the price of petrol and diesel every day at 6 am. Consumers can check the prices by just one SMS.

HPCL customers can send HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122. Indian Oil customers can check the prices by sending RSP <dealer code> to 9224992249. BPCL customers can send <dealer code> to the number 9223112222 to check the prices.