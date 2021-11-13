Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for 10th day, check citywise rates

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday across various cities in the country for the 10th straight day in a row. The cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi now stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and of diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre.

25 States and Union Territories have so far undertaken a reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel prices. The States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in petrol and diesel are Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"In Lakshadweep, the UT government procures Kerala paid VAT Petrol and Diesel. Currently, there is Nil tax on Petrol and Diesel in the UT," the ministry said.

Prices of petrol and diesel differ from state to state, depending on local taxes and the cost of transportation. The Government of India recently reduced central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively,

Citywise petrol and diesel rates

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at Rs 109.98 per litre and Rs 94.14 per litre.

In Delhi, the petrol price now stands at Rs 103.97 per litre and the price of diesel is at Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Kolkata, the current petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 104.67 and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at Rs 100.58 per litre and diesel at Rs 85.01 per litre.

In Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at Rs 108.20 and diesel costs Rs 94.62 per litre.