Personal loan: How to reduce PL interest and maximize loan amount, know here

Effective ways to lower personal loan interest and increase loan amounts.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

A personal loan offers convenience and flexibility in achieving various financial goals, requiring minimal documentation and quick processing. However, it's important to note that personal loans typically come with higher interest rates compared to other loan types. To minimize the impact of personal loan interest, consider the following approaches:

1. Enhance your credit score: A good credit score enables you to negotiate a lower interest rate with the bank. By consistently paying your credit card bills, loan EMIs, and other debts on time, you can improve your creditworthiness. A higher credit score instills confidence in lenders, potentially resulting in a reduced interest rate.

2. Leverage your salary account: If you're a salaried employee, utilizing a salary account can work to your advantage. Banks can assess your stable income and track your credit history through this account. This visibility and reliability can increase the likelihood of securing a lower interest rate on your personal loan.

3. Compare loan offers and interest rates: It's crucial to perform a comprehensive comparison of personal loan amounts and interest rates offered by different banks. Seek out lenders providing loans at lower interest rates, but be sure to carefully review all terms and conditions associated with the loan.

4. Pay attention to additional charges: In addition to the interest rate, personal loans may include processing fees, GST, and other charges. When considering loan options, factor in these costs and opt for a loan with lower fees, ensuring you have a clear understanding of all associated charges.

By implementing these strategies, you can potentially reduce the interest rate on your personal loan, making it more affordable and manageable for your financial needs.

