Pensioners likely to receive allowances as per 7th pay scale in THESE states

After the Central government, the Rajasthan government has decided to pay out pensioners under the 7th pay scale which will help them in due time.

As per reports, the pensioners in Rajasthan have been demanding to get their pensions in accordance with the 7th pay scale. Now, from April 1, pensioners will receive a revised pension.

Also Read | PNG price hike: Rs 4.25 increase in Delhi-NCR, check rates in your city

On the other hand, the Rajasthan government have also decided to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees.

Other states like Chhattisgarh have also reintroduced the old pension scheme for government employees. The announcement was made in March by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Meanwhile, the state of Himachal Pradesh also has decided to increase the monthly old-age pension amount from Rs 1,001 to Rs 1,500. The age limit for pension was also decreased from 70 years to 60 years for availing such pension.